ChatCoin (CHAT) Hits Market Cap of $619,930.10

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 30th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 77.4% against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $619,930.10 and $195,786.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

