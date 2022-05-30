Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

CMPI stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $231.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of -4.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 35,850 shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $374,632.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,251,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,530,578.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 95,800 shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,001,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,155,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,529,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,012,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,538,367 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 28,944 shares during the period. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $4,253,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

