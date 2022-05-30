Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Update

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a growth of 69.9% from the April 30th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.81. 12,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,795. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $6.81.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGIFF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.