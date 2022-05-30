Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 368.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,114,702 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876,684 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.44% of Cheniere Energy worth $113,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $182,120,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 312.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,013,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,514 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 770.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after purchasing an additional 552,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 916,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,926,000 after purchasing an additional 523,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.33. The stock had a trading volume of 102,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,759. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

