Chia Network Price Hits $85.93 (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major exchanges. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.01281028 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.19 or 0.00424363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00033112 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008282 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

