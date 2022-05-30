Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Purchased by Deer Park Road Corp

Deer Park Road Corp boosted its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,131,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares during the quarter. Chimera Investment comprises approximately 0.9% of Deer Park Road Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Deer Park Road Corp owned about 0.90% of Chimera Investment worth $32,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 135,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 266.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 111,472 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. 53.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIM stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 116,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Chimera Investment from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

