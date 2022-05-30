China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, an increase of 89.1% from the April 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
China Construction Bank stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $16.46.
China Construction Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
