China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Short Interest Update

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CGHLY remained flat at $$37.08 on Monday. 66 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170. China Gas has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $96.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.23.

China Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

