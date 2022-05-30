China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Short Interest Update

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
CGHLY remained flat at $$37.08 on Monday. 66 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170. China Gas has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $96.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.23.
China Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Gas (CGHLY)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.