Cito Capital Group LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cito Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.3% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $9.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.11. 2,069,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,137,031. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.76. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $155.01 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $547.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.77.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.