Cito Capital Group LLC Buys 100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 1.0% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Express by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after buying an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in American Express by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in American Express by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,363 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXP traded up $4.23 on Monday, hitting $169.60. The company had a trading volume of 127,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,439. The company has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.26.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

