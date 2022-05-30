Cito Capital Group LLC Sells 989 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cito Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.27. The stock had a trading volume of 279,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.10. The company has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

