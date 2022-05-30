Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Clarivate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of CLVT traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.90. 552,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,870,863. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 838,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,714.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $1,745,360 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 56.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at $191,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

