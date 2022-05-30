Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.43. Clarus posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Clarus had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

CLAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.15. 301,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,542. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $824.51 million, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,850 over the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 266.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in Clarus during the fourth quarter worth about $5,545,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

