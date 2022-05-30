Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

SIZE traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.86. 1,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,170. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.42 and a fifty-two week high of $139.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.96.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.