Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Invests $228,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $129,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 317,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,324 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.07. The stock had a trading volume of 181,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,421. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average is $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

