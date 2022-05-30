Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

VEA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.72. 973,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,762,191. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

