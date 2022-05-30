Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,847 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,412,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,945,000 after purchasing an additional 836,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 207,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after buying an additional 39,504 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 192,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.27. The company had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,264. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.97. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $53.27.

