CloakCoin (CLOAK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $563.00

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $563.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000302 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006587 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,851,918 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.