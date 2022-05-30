CLP Holdings Limited Announces Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0722 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

OTCMKTS:CLPHY opened at $10.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. CLP has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $10.79.

Several analysts recently commented on CLPHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of CLP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

