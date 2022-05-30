Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,500 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the April 30th total of 163,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KOF stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,354. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $59.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.3528 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 73.41%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

