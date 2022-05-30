Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives $78.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $49.30 on Friday. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $44.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

