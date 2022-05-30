Color Platform (CLR) Market Cap Achieves $466,295.52

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 30th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $466,295.52 and $467.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,778.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.71 or 0.00622152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00175488 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016238 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

