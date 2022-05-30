Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives $100.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after purchasing an additional 397,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,121 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 4.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,893,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,638,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 129,042 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMA opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.94. Comerica has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

