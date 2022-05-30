Commerce Bank Has $66.89 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $66,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 973,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,762,191. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average is $48.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

