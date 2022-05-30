Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.0% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Lowe’s Companies worth $148,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.63. The stock had a trading volume of 172,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,383. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.22 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $131.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.84.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

