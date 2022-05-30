Commerce Bank Sells 278,934 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,099,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 278,934 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $57,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after buying an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,792,626,000 after buying an additional 1,776,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,313,046,000 after buying an additional 1,718,891 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,551,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,639,502,000 after buying an additional 2,847,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,420,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.40. 649,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,735,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $57.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

