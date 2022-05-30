Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.21–$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.00 million-$132.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.69 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.79–$0.73 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Get Confluent alerts:

Shares of CFLT stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.36. 99,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,968. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.13. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of -10.95.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 61,700 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $2,000,931.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $87,132.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 873,083 shares of company stock valued at $31,209,438 and have sold 275,672 shares valued at $9,495,522. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $779,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 1,679.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 77,236 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.