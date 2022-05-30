Cook Protocol (COOK) Price Reaches $0.0038

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.7% against the dollar and now trades at $749.62 or 0.02364214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.00416208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00033357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008196 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

