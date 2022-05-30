Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires 519,325 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,325 shares during the period. Comtech Telecommunications accounts for approximately 3.6% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 5.01% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $31,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMTL. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,881 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 86.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 66.3% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 25,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,896. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently -39.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMTL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

