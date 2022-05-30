Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,069,083 Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,069,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Limelight Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 3.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 163,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 308,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 8.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 5.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.34.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Bob Lyons bought 55,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $199,803.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,266.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David Peterschmidt purchased 68,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $244,479.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,175 shares in the company, valued at $517,588.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LLNW traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 143,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,483. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $503.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.83. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

