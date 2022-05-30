Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires Shares of 538,038 Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 538,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,051,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 131.6% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 952,560 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 155.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,423,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 866,550 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 196.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 912,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after acquiring an additional 604,800 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,047,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,697,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $63,874.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zuora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of Zuora stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $10.46. 105,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,262. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.12. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

