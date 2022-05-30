Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Buys Shares of 312,891 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 312,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,000. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment accounts for 1.4% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.65% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after purchasing an additional 714,895 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 859,132 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,378,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 12.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 858,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after purchasing an additional 94,045 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,018.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,798 shares of company stock worth $538,161. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLAY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.44. 49,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.74.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The business had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

