Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,075 shares during the quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Target Hospitality worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 82,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 52,845 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 373.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TH traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,923. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $642.30 million, a PE ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Target Hospitality (Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

