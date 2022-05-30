Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,094,841 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Origin Materials by 623.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 377.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Shares of ORGN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,815. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 61.85, a current ratio of 61.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $997.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.42. Origin Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $10.73.

Origin Materials ( NASDAQ:ORGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Origin Materials news, Director Boon Sim acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

About Origin Materials (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.