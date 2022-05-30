Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Invests $5.67 Million in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 360,978 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $113,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $696,650 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXTR stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.07. 65,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,192. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. The company had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.