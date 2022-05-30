Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Sells 1,524,293 Shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,927,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524,293 shares during the period. Alto Ingredients accounts for about 2.2% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Alto Ingredients worth $18,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.63. 66,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,538. The firm has a market cap of $341.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.61. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46.

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18). Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALTO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 483,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,552. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Kandris acquired 12,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $50,404.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,063.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 44,830 shares of company stock valued at $181,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

