Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Takes Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 249,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,823,000. Lamb Weston makes up approximately 1.8% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.17% of Lamb Weston as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $158,009,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $93,650,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 461.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,300,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,780 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,100,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,706,000 after purchasing an additional 931,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,584,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,611,000 after purchasing an additional 644,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Shares of LW stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.99. The company had a trading volume of 26,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,572. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $85.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average is $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

