Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the April 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CLABF traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,660. Core One Labs has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74.

Core One Labs Inc operates as a biotechnology research and technology life sciences company. It focuses on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems, psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, and API grade psilocybin manufacturing. The company manufactures CannaStrips, which are infused strips, as well as produces distillate oils, flowers, and resins.

