Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the April 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS CLABF traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,660. Core One Labs has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74.
Core One Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
