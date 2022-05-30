CorionX (CORX) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

CorionX (CORX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 30th. One CorionX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CorionX has a total market cap of $55,718.41 and approximately $70,626.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CorionX has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,619.34 or 0.99930104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002074 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001633 BTC.

CORX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,167,719 coins. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

