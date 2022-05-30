Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Shares Acquired by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) by 105.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,509 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 2.24% of Corner Growth Acquisition worth $10,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 1,314,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 467,924 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 33.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 345,338 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COOL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 88,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,807. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

