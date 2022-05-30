Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 959,593 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 354.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,230,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 959,593 shares during the period. Infosys accounts for approximately 1.1% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $31,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Infosys by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,125,000 after buying an additional 8,841,879 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 1.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 57,758,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,149,000 after buying an additional 807,202 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Infosys by 2.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,295,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,818,000 after buying an additional 693,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,626,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,740,000 after buying an additional 1,615,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Infosys by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,182,000 after buying an additional 7,511,264 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

INFY stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.00. 566,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,334,886. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

