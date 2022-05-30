Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.5% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $39,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB traded up $3.50 on Monday, reaching $195.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,445,055. The stock has a market cap of $528.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.41 and its 200 day moving average is $258.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.24.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,275 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

