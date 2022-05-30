Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $141.89 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the quarter. NetEase accounts for 5.2% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $141,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NetEase by 131.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 1,423.5% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTES traded up $2.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.08 and a 200 day moving average of $97.12. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $119.61.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $6.73. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC dropped their price objective on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

