Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $6.45 Million Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,854 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATUS. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 594.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 521,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 446,207 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 295,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 218,682 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 862,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 83,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

ATUS stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.62. 160,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,103,087. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.22. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATUS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

