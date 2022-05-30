Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 1,197,784 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197,784 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of PM stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.97. 301,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,396,442. The firm has a market cap of $165.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.