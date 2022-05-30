Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 12,014 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,715 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 12,014 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Netflix by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,331,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

