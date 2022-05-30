Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 120,465 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,965,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,465 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment makes up about 2.6% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 1.46% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $70,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,807. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $17.98.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The company had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, CICC Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

