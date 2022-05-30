Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.46.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $1,811,642.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,752,492 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.52. 397,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,072,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.59.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

About Coterra Energy (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.