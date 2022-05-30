Cowen Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Cowen has a payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cowen to earn $7.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Get Cowen alerts:

COWN opened at $26.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.16. Cowen has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $44.07.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $331.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. Cowen had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cowen will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cowen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cowen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cowen by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cowen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 139,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Cowen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.