Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) will report $443.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $438.36 million to $449.10 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $471.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.30 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $455.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.64 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 52.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.80.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 28,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.37, for a total transaction of $17,580,067.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,090,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,568,626.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gobi Capital LLC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 502,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 257,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.4% in the first quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 195,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 148,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,572,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACC traded up $8.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $590.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $381.93 and a 1-year high of $703.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $564.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $579.88.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

